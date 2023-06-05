© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2itmwy55c1
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】NFSC member “Yanxi Priest”: The Whistleblowers’ Movement launched by Mr. Miles Guo exposed the CCP’s running dogs in Taiwan and has safeguarded Taiwan’s security. The New Federal State of China founded by Mr. Guo also provides opportunities for Taiwan’s future development
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】新中国联邦人晏西: 郭文贵先生的爆料革命让中共在台湾的走狗们原形毕露、保护了台湾的安全，郭先生建立的新中国联邦为台湾的未来发展提供了契机
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平