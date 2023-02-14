BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DNA Upgrades Series 4 - FAE DNA Sparkle, Faerie Elemental Light Language Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
1 view • 02/14/2023

It's yet another DNA activation - this time with some serious sparkle. This is my 4th video in a series of DNA Upgrade Light Language Activations. This activation works with my art creations titled, "Magical Faerie Pools" which you'll see up on screen in the video. You can purchase this image (and any of my other art creations) from my website if you want to work with them more in depth: ( https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-home-or-office ). This is a powerful Faerie DNA upgrade, not to mention -- super fun and playful, which will also set the stage and help prepare for future activation this year. You may want to watch the previous DNA Activation videos in this series. I will put the playlist link below for those. 💜 Faerie Love to All! 💜 Lightstar DNA UPGRADES VIDEO SERIES (PLAYLIST ON YOUTUBE): None 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards FREQUENCYWEAR ORGANIC APPAREL: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/organic-apparel.html DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html 💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ ✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html 🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html 🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html 🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations 📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations 📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations 📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations 🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/

lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
