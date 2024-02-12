BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World Champion Athlete killed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
356 views • 02/12/2024

This man could fly. That's a 6 meter vault. Still the Canadian national record. Rest in peace Shawnacy Barber.

###

"Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dies at 29 at Kingwood, Texas home. Jan 19, 2024. Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, has died from medical complications. He was 29."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=72uBiPvFWmE

"Over 160 LGBTQ athletes will compete at Olympics, setting global record. From New Zealand to Brazil, these out athletes are lifting, diving and kicking their way into the spotlight at the Tokyo Games."

https://web.archive.org/web/20240208221536/https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/nbc-out-proud/160-lgbtq-athletes-will-compete-olympics-setting-global-record-rcna1495

###

"Canada's top Olympic doctor expects entire team to be vaccinated before Tokyo. Team Canada reviewing technology to monitor air quality, sanitation options"

The Canadian Press · Posted: Apr 30, 2021 8:20 AM PDT | Last Updated: April 30, 2021

https://web.archive.org/web/20240208221419/https://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/team-canada-chief-medical-officer-vaccination-1.6008816

###

Alphaville - Forever Young

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWi3CoKk-Z8

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
canadaolympicsshawn barber
