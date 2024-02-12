Joel Osteen church shooting: 5 year old in critical condition, shooter dead LiveNOW from FOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LiveNow from FOX
Feb 12, 2024
Officials in Houston say a five-year-old is in critical condition and another man is injured following a shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church. Another man was injured. The suspect is dead.
Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! https://www.youtube.com/livenowfox?su...
Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: https://www.livenowfox.com/
Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: / livenowfox
Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGvxtqS_gEY&pp=ygUUam9lbCBvc3RlZW4gc2hvb3Rpbmc%3D