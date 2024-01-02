Multiple (3) Explosion Sounds and Building Rock Roosevelt Island NY this morning

New York Buildings Shake as Multiple Explosions Reported

Firefighters in New York City are responding to reports of explosions on Roosevelt Island.

The New York City Fire Department told Newsweek that it responded to 580 Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tram, after receiving reports of explosions and buildings shaking just before 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The incident was under control by about 7:10 a.m., the fire department said.

While officials continue to investigate the cause, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 1.7 magnitude earthquake at around 5:45 a.m. northeast of Astoria, Queens.

