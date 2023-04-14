© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson and Glen Greenwald | The Media Exposed Its Allegiance to the Government by Doing the FBI's Work for Them
"It was the New York Times and The Washington Post that did the FBI's work and found the leaker and led the FBI to him!" exclaimed Glen Greenwald.
"They love leaks when the CIA and Homeland Security tell them to leak ... but when it comes to transparency, that undermines the agenda of these agencies ... it's amazing that these journalists err on the side of the government and will actually hunt down the leaker and demand that he be punished even more."
