BrightLearn - The Gale Encyclopedia of Alternative Medicine by Jacqueline L. Longe

"The Gale Encyclopedia of Alternative Medicine" by Jacqueline L. Longe is a comprehensive and authoritative resource that delves into the vast and diverse world of alternative medicine. This encyclopedia serves as a treasure trove of information, exploring a wide array of topics ranging from ancient remedies to modern holistic practices. It covers various alternative treatments for common conditions such as anxiety, highlighting the use of adaptogens like ginseng and ashwagandha, as well as therapies like acupuncture and acupressure. The book also delves into unique approaches like anthroposophical medicine, which emphasizes a balance between physical, emotional and spiritual health and applied kinesiology, which uses muscle testing for diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, it explores the potential benefits and cautions of natural substances like apricot seeds and arginine and practices such as aromatherapy, art therapy and Ayurvedic medicine. The encyclopedia also discusses the use of bee pollen for its health benefits and the soothing properties of arrowroot for digestive issues. This resource is invaluable for anyone interested in exploring alternative medicine, offering insights into both the potential and limitations of various holistic health practices.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.