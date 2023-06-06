James Corbett: Expansion of Biosecurity State and WHO’s Anti-human Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview with The New American, award-winning investigative journalist James Corbett speaks about the gradual expansion of the biosecurity state and the weaponization of the healthcare apparatus and explains the key facts about the WHO’s proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and Pandemic Zero Draft that would provide the organization with unparalleled authoritarian powers.
James is the producer and host of The Corbett Report.
The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.
