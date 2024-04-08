Transform Your Wellness: The Power of Scalar Light Blessings Revealed with Tom Paladino

Tom Paladino is a Scalar Energy Researcher with over 25 years of experience developing healing techniques designed to help people worldwide recover from pathogenic infection and experience true health and wellness. The story begins in Tom’s undergraduate days when he became inspired by his research into the work of various scientists. Exploring the discoveries and theories of Hieronymus, Moray, Priore, and Nikola Tesla, he was intrigued by the existence of an energy not part of the electromagnetic spectrum. Taking this as his inspiration, he dedicated himself to a course of independent study to better understand the possibilities of this unique energy with the ultimate aim of successfully harnessing it. Tom realized that the scalar energy he was studying had been known to many cultures throughout the ages; it may be referred to as prana, chi, radiant energy, zero-point energy, qi, orgone or optic energy. Encouraged by the timeless, all-pervading nature of this fundamental energy source, and after years of experimentation and modification, Tom Paladino developed a unique healing technique using scalar energy called Scalar Light that appears to have the ability to transmute pathogens quickly and painlessly.

This technique uses photographs of people who are seeking relief from the symptoms of pathogenic diseases. Tom Paladino’s Scalar Light invention uses remote passive light energy to influence the human biofield. The transmutation process shows promise in disassembling the agents of disease.





