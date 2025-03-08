Is This the Last Phase before AI Government?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We just saw 23 Senators send out a video where each of them dramatically (well, for Senators I guess) repeat the same scripted talking points in front of a camera on cue just like actors would. They all sound like interchangeable bots with only minor deviations. The videos all looked pretty much the same — same clips, same font, same editing. And somewhere there's a director who is directing them all.
It has been said repetition is the simplest form of brainwashing, but watching these videos side-by-side and considering the implications is a next-level Uncanny Valley horrorshow.
It's not a cute trend, but a signpost on the road we're on, and it begs the question: is this the last phase of system degradation before people start calling for full-on AI government?
Love you guys but WTAF. Are you seeing this? Where the hell are we?
~Mel
Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
or SubscribeStar here: subscribestar.com/truthstreammedia
As context is very important for all videos, this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources as appropriate.
Truthstream Media Can Be Found Here:
Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net
Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame
Site: TruthstreamMedia.com
X: @TruthstreamNews
Backup Ch: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia
DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX
Mirrored - Truthstream Media
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/