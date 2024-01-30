American public voting for the ‘anti-woke America’ Trump represents: Michael Kroger

Former Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger says the American public only cares for what “Trump represents” amid claims the Republican candidate has a “woman problem.” Mr Kroger’s comments are in response to the latest claims from the left that the Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump has a “woman problem” as Melania Trump is nowhere to be seen on the campaign trail, and the former president has been ordered to pay E Jean Carroll defamation money. “The bigger point is this – the public in America doesn’t care,” Mr Kroger told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “They are voting for what Trump represents, as much as they are voting for Trump. “It’s what he represents – it’s an anti-woke America, it’s a proud America, it’s a strong America.”



