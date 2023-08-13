BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecy Update: It Cannot Be Much Longer
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
484 views • 08/13/2023

Pastor J.D. Farag talks to us as to why it cannot be much longer before the Rapture. and the time of the end, specifically the pre-tribulation Rapture, the seven year tribulation that will ensue and the second coming of Jesus Christ at the end of the tribulation. Here is why. The prophecies in the Bible point to how it is that we can know how close we are so we are not caught off guard. For us it will not be as a thief in the night. The apostle Paul's letter to the Thessalonians : 1 Thessalonians 4:13 and chapter 5:1,2  he emphasizes no less than two times that we are not to be ignorant or uninformed about the dead in Christ as it relates to the soon return of Christ at the Rapture. That's what both letters are about. The Rapture of the Church. I quote verses in John's Gospel John 13:19 . This is Jesus speaking, and he says I'm telling you now before it happens so that when it does happen you will believe that I am who I am. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelrapturetribulatioin
