Siete stati avvertiti e adesso state scegliendo di marchiarvi inconsapevolmente 24 Dicembre 2020

Verità del controllo mentale di massa, ipnosi televisiva https://youtu.be/cH0JWb2q-Jk 13 Gennaio 2017
Introduzione al controllo mentale https://youtu.be/GeKcyLZ3zVQ 29 Gennaio 2017
La televisione vi ucciderà. Ecco il brevetto https://youtu.be/AxamfgbUI1c 23 gennaio 2018
Controllo della mente attraverso i media https://youtu.be/hIX-jQLmzf8 18 luglio 2028
Alejandro Aton Il MALE si ESTIRPA dalla RADICE. LA RADICE QUADRATA di.... https://youtu.be/oa44DOQ7wxQ 21 Dicembre 2020
Operazione Mokingbird, programma CIA per il controllo dei media 18 dicembre 2018
Protezione definitiva da COVID-19 https://youtu.be/-LOU8W3Anoo 22 giugno 2020
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.