https://gettr.com/post/p2e4l754b8a
04/11/2023 Nicole on The Steve Gruber Show: If Miles Guo can be the target of political persecution, then anyone can be put in federal prison simply for expressing dissenting views. We have already witnessed the Chinese Communist Party weaponize U.S. government agencies.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/11/2023 妮可参加 Steve Gruber Show：如果郭文贵先生可以成为政治迫害的目标，那任何人都可以仅仅因为表达不同意见而被关进联邦监狱。我们已经亲眼目睹中共将美国政府机构武器化。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平