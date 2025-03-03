Almost Monday’s Luke Fabry - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 558

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Luke Fabry, bassist of the indie pop band, Almost Monday, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Dive Tour. Almost Monday is currently supporting the deluxe edition of their newest album, DIVE.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender American Jazz Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEyG1W

Fender American Mustang Bass (Short Scale) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOVvJg

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oebo0Z

JHS Muffuletta 6-way Fuzz Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2adXz0

Origin Effects BassRig Super Vintage Bass Preamp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JEXWr

Truetone 1 Spot Pro Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGbYqX

Dunlop 1.5mm Max Grip Picks (Blue) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GER00





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 31, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL





