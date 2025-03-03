Almost Monday’s Luke Fabry - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 558

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Luke Fabry, bassist of the indie pop band, Almost Monday, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Dive Tour. Almost Monday is currently supporting the deluxe edition of their newest album, DIVE.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender American Jazz Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEyG1W
Fender American Mustang Bass (Short Scale) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOVvJg
Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oebo0Z
JHS Muffuletta 6-way Fuzz Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2adXz0
Origin Effects BassRig Super Vintage Bass Preamp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JEXWr
Truetone 1 Spot Pro Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGbYqX
Dunlop 1.5mm Max Grip Picks (Blue) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GER00
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 31, 2025
Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
00:00Introduction
00:22Bass Guitars
02:01Pedals
04:55In-Ears
05:18Guitar Picks