Almost Monday’s Luke Fabry - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 558
21 views • 6 months ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Luke Fabry, bassist of the indie pop band, Almost Monday, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Dive Tour. Almost Monday is currently supporting the deluxe edition of their newest album, DIVE.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender American Jazz Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEyG1W

Fender American Mustang Bass (Short Scale) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOVvJg

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oebo0Z

JHS Muffuletta 6-way Fuzz Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2adXz0

Origin Effects BassRig Super Vintage Bass Preamp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JEXWr

Truetone 1 Spot Pro Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGbYqX

Dunlop 1.5mm Max Grip Picks (Blue) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GER00


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 31, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH ALMOST MONDAY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/almostmonday

Instagram - https://instagram.com/almostmonday

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ALMOSTMONDAYY


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!

digital tour busgear mastersalmost mondayalmost monday digital tour busalmost monday gear mastersalmost monday geargear almost mondayalmost monday rigalmost monday interviewalmost monday bandalmost monday musicluke fabry bassistluke fabry bass playerluke fabry bass guitaralmost monday bassistalmost monday bass playeralmost monday bass guitaralmost monday indie popalmost monday indie rockhollywood recordsalmost monday hollywood records
00:00Introduction

00:22Bass Guitars

02:01Pedals

04:55In-Ears

05:18Guitar Picks

