NWO: The U.S. government is made up of actors!

Excellent interview between Seth Holehouse from Man in America and Todd Callendar who speaks about the actors and frauds making up the current U.S. government.



The U.S. government is prophesied in Revelation 13:11-16 and supports the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, which is influenced by satan.



Revelation 13:11 says that the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, the United States, speaks as a dragon. The dragon is satan in Revelation 12:9 as we see the United States endorsing all kinds of sexual perversion as Tom Delay spoke about years ago, including same-sex marriages, transgenderism and drag queen story time, which is not of God but of the dragon or satan. And now, pedophilia is quietly being normalized.



Turn to Christ now; have faith in Him and OBEY Him including the observance of His holy ten commandments, which define His love (Exodus 20:3-17; John 14:21).



