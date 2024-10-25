BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump and RFK Planning 'Shock and Awe' Arrests of Gates and Fauci on January 20
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1363 views • 7 months ago

“Shock and awe” arrests of Anthony Fauci and senior government officials who perpetrated what Robert F. Kennedy Jr is calling “the crime of the century” are set to take place on January 20, just hours after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

That’s according to Trump team insiders who say Trump is “all in” on punishing the Pharma cartel and their cronies in government for hurting so many children and destroying the health of the nation in the process.

Robert F. Kennedy has been working his whole life to expose these criminals, and he’s wasting no time in bringing them to justice.



Tags: Exposing Vaccines, RFK,    RFK Jr, Trump, Donald Trump, Gates, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Fauci, Plandemic, Pandemic,    Covid, Covid 19, mRNA, Depopulation, Democide, Robert F Kennedy Jr, crime of the century, January 20, inauguration, Pharma cartel, Pharma, Arrests

Keywords
trumpdonald trumppharmapandemicdepopulationbill gatesrfkrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrgatesdemocidefauciarrestsinaugurationjanuary 20anthony faucicovid 19covidplandemicmrnacrime of the centuryexposing vaccinespharma cartel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy