I was DEAD WRONG About Drugs -- A look At Portland's Hell Hole Dystopia

James Klug goes to Portland with his crew, and two do-gooders show him around the drug riddles streets of Portland, where after decriminalization of drugs, junkies chose to move to intentionally. I was one as a libertarian who advocated the decriminalization of drugs, and I couldn't have been more wrong.