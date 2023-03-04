BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pete Hoekstra has spoken out about the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that the virus originated from a CCP lab and the CCP facilitated its spread around the world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2agp3m35cb

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Pete Hoekstra, the former US Ambassador to the Netherlands, has spoken out about the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that the virus originated from a CCP lab and the CCP facilitated its spread around the world. He further criticized the American government's handling of the situation, alleging that the intelligence community was complicit in silencing voices that suggested the virus came from the lab, and instead promoting a political narrative that protected the CCP and damaged America.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国驻荷兰大使皮特·胡克斯特拉指出新冠病毒源自中共实验室而且中共推动了病毒在世界的传播。他还指责美国情报界与社交媒体公司合作，对涉及病毒来源的信息进行审查和政治操控，保护中共并损害美国。


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国驻荷兰大使皮特·胡克斯特拉指出新冠病毒源自中共实验室而且中共推动了病毒在世界的传播。他还指责美国情报界与社交媒体公司合作，对涉及病毒来源的信息进行审查和政治操控，保护中共并损害美国。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy