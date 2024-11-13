BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Most Underrated & Ignored Founder: John Dickinson, Penman of the Revolution
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
359 followers
Follow
6 months ago

"We cannot be happy without being FREE." Those words come from John Dickinson, who saw LIBERTY as the foundation of everything else. Once almost as famous as Benjamin Franklin, Dickinson is almost totally forgotten today. Known as the “Penman of the Revolution,” he was a fierce defender of natural rights, the father of the Articles of Confederation, a leading opponent of the Stamp Act, a supporter of the Constitution, and much more. To honor his birthday, we’re diving into the life and legacy of one of America’s most underrated and ignored founding fathers.

Path to Liberty: November 13, 2024

freedomlibertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionarticles of confederationjohn dickinson
