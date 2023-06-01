Are you a biological reality or are you identifying as literary artwork? | Sui Generis

#Adrian, #SuiGeneris,I am so excited to bring this content to you.





I have been talking for several months with a man who uses the pseudonym of Sui Generis (and it is worth looking up the meaning of that term) about how we can create resource of information that will provide you with a solid foundation of how the “system” functions and how it is used to effect control of those who are ignorant to its operation. Upon the solid foundation then you can layer the additional information to help you navigate more accurately. It is not a simple subject, and yet, the basic assumptions allowing the fraud and the system’s control is simple, and very fragile in its nature, despite being well protected by its enforcers.





In this first episode we cover a lot more ground than I initially expected. Including, but not limited to, learning to ask powerful questions to reveal truth, to reveal the biological reality of you, and to show how the system expects you to identify as a piece of literary artwork, and with your behaviour evidencing your capacity it can then control you with diminished rights. We explore the definitions of some key words, explaining how terms of art are a sub-language with words spelled and spoken in the same way can have very different meanings and how this can impact us all in profound ways. And how the lower levels of the ones fraudulently claiming power and authority have be hood winked, and the at no level do they have any evidence to support their erroneous claims. With well chosen questions you can expose the fraud and, once rebutted and exposed, the so called “authorities” have a duty to prevent or correct the fraud, or they themselves become liable for the crime.





You might to grab a pencil and some paper for this episode.





An enlightening conversation that was also a lot of fun.





We refer to some resources during this discussion.





For your reference some useful websites:

Dictionary: Miriam Webster: https://www.merriam-webster.com/





Online etymology dictionary: https://www.etymonline.com/





IATE - EU terminology database: https://iate.europa.eu/home

















Web page for this podcast:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/06/01/ep-291-sui-generis-are-you-a-biological-reality-or-are-you-identifying-as-literary-artwork/









Please share this as you see fit.





- To support my work: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/support-me/ Monero address: 41hRm6kgZfF14qw31vWrerS888eCfQd8A7Ktp2FYpvXNRFcfdCNjiZU7mMG5zPP4Dr5D2DPGBPPmrPyDnPvMUNHe2FCA1n3 - Protect yourself from EMF and EMR

Unfortunately, we are bathed in a literal soup of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) and electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The man made frequencies are by and large harmful to our health. Yet EMR and EMF are largely silent and invisible.





Read more here: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/04/11/this-is-what-emr-and-emf-is-doing-to-your-blood-right-now-and-what-you-can-do-about-it/









Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489





Bioresonance therapy

We are immersed in invisible frequencies, many of which are damaging to our bodies.

To learn more about bioresonance:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-255-bio-resonance-therapy/





To learn more about the Bio-Medis Trinity device you can visit their website. This is an affiliate link:

https://biomedis.global/ref/adrian/





Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or

https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/





Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/









Are you nutritionally deficient?

If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489

—

