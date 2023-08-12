Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





WHAT IS MMS? (MIRACLE MINERAL SOLUTION) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1S4N7mLelod/

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fk8CAFgdXOmB/

How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3UI6Smd





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





What Color Should Activated MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Ideally Be?





I got asked recently by someone online on an MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Facebook group what color should activated MMS ideally be.





So I have created this video "What Color Should Activated MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Ideally Be?" to answer this question in great depth by making you aware of the different colors activated MMS can turn and what color is the most ideal and why.





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno