Dr. Peter McCullough : Research on Coronavirus conducted between the United States and the CCP, including other countries, should be at least suspended

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rachel interview with Dr. Peter McCullough @P_McCulloughMD : Research on Coronavirus conducted between the United States and the CCP, including other countries, should be at least suspended. These studies are too incestuous, collusional, and highly harmful. America's grants of engineering virus are dangerous.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Rachel采访彼得·麦卡洛博士：美国与中共包括其他国家之间进行的冠状病毒研究至少应该被暂停。这些研究极其违反伦理，是严重的勾连犯罪，而且危害巨大。美国对人工改造病毒研究的授权非常危险。