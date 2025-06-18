MY FIRST TWITTER/X AMA!

There is a huge divide occurring between younger men and women (20s and 30s), and it seems almost irreparable. They’re having a difficult time forming relationships, getting married, having children, etc. I see both men and women in thar age group discussing their travails and many are becoming very discouraged and want to give up. What advice do you have to repair this issue?









Any tips for a married man to maintain maximum sexual attraction to his wife?









Thoughts on Jordan Peterson's descent into madness









You once mentioned that you were noodling the idea that boys raised by single mothers tend toward leftism as a defense mechanism to defend their mothers. Did you get anywhere with that?









How does modern brainwashing work on smart educated people?









Q: Can reason and rhetoric ever truly be separated? If so, is that a wise or foolish thing to attempt?









If I support my own Mother having smacked me, is that le trauma?

I find it very easy to justify it from her position.









Quick question, under UPB, there are 3 test to check if the standard of morality is correct; put 2 guys in a room test, the coma patient test as well as the everybody being able to be moral at the same time. Are there more ways to check?









Hello... what is the most important thing in the entire universe?









Hi Stef, a long time big fan of the show here.

Given the increasingly "woke" nature of Christianity, not just in the Protestant circles but also the Catholic Church, do you think Christianity will fade out like the old Pagan faiths?









If free will doesn't exist, should we nonetheless act as tho it does?









Explain exactly why we shouldn't round up 95% of Walmart customers & place them into forced labor camps. They're fat, lifeless, & cost billions in added Healthcare expenses annually.

Discipline must be drilled into people Stef, including our children









Is there a step by step series/exposition for peaceful parenting I could send to a friend?

I sent the website but they didn't know where to start









Can you touch on what 2020 did to freedom of speech in general. I think the amount of coerced censorship and self-censorship shocked many of us. How did the YouTube ban effect you personally from a self-censorship perspective?





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025