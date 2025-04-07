Engineering 'Biblical Floods', Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 5, 2025, #504

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

"Thunderstorms trigger catastrophic flooding across the middle of the US. Tornadoes forming Saturday mark the 10th day in a row with tornadoes somewhere in the country" (CNN). "One-in-1000-year' Flash Flood Warning For Midwest And South US; Millions Evacuated!" (WION News). The report continues"Millions of people have been evacuated as torrential rains overwhelm cities and infrastructure. Emergency services are working to rescue those trapped by rising waters, with widespread damage reported. The unusual intensity of the floods has left many regions facing unprecedented challenges." And from WRAL news, "Weather whiplash takes us from 90 degrees to the 30s". Climate engineering and climate chaos are inseparable, what will it take before populations wake up, look up and stand up to what is taking place in our skies?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington





