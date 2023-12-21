NWO: Wake up America as war will soon be in your backyard

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, the United States, will get invaded thanks to internal chaos, thanks to Jesuit involvement, and her enemy’s increasing strength.



And the Vatican will step in to convert once Protestant American to catholicism which will lead to her complete national destruction and demise.



