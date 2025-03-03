Never befriend warmongers: neocon Lindsey Graham U-turn

Never befriend warmonger: watch US uber-hawk FLIP-FLOP on Zelensky

US neocon Lindsey Graham made a U-turn on his stance towards Zelensky in just a few weeks, going from praising him as an ally he always wanted, to urging the Kiev mob boss to resign.

