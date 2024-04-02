BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tense Moment! How Ukrainian Forces Thwarted the Theft of a Strv 122 Tank by Russian Troops
High Hopes
High Hopes
13 views • 04/02/2024

US Military News


Mar 29, 2024


In a daring move, Russian forces sought to capture a Ukrainian Strv 122 tank, but their plans were foiled by the quick thinking and advanced technology of the Ukrainian military, including the strategic use of drones.


Join us as we uncover the details of this dramatic event, examining the tactics, technology, and sheer determination that shaped this remarkable story.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI251yPcIRc

Joel Richardson


Apr 1, 2024


A message shared at Messiah House in Amarillo Texas.


If the Spirit moves you, consider becoming a regular supporter of Joel Richardson Ministries: https://joelstrumpet.com/partner/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWFuoiPSHf4

Keywords
russiawardronesus military newsukrainethefttanktroopscapturetensestrv 122
