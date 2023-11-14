More Israeli vehicles destroyed in Gaza ambushes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Israeli vehicles was destroyed in an ambush in Gaza Strip by Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas right-wing. RPG-7 rocket launcher with Al-Yasin tandem warhead, as well as Kornet ATGM blew up a number of Israeli tanks, bulldozers and machines, and a collection of soldiers hiding in buildings. 88 Israeli armored vehicles reduced in 5 days.
