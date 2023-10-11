© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israel Defense Forces publish footage of the destruction of Hamas port infrastructure in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Navy
Cynthia... Looks like they want to make sure even fishing boats can't be used for food.
Adding this found:
⚡️The Hamas attack was a response to the impending operation of Israel, which, according to intelligence data, was preparing to eliminate the leaders of the movement - member of the Hamas Politburo