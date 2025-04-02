BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Anti-Federalist Antidote To A Century of Progressive Overreach
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
1
115 views • 5 months ago

For nearly a century, the United States has been steadily marching down a path paved by Progressive ideologues, starting with Woodrow Wilson and cemented by Franklin D. Roosevelt. These architects of centralized power turned the federal government into a bloated, overreaching behemoth, eroding the sovereignty of states and the liberty of individuals in favor of a technocratic elite.

Enter Donald Trump—a brash, unapologetic disruptor whose policies and actions signal a return to the anti-federalist roots of the nation. Far from the chaos agent his detractors paint him as, Trump’s tenure represents a deliberate pushback against the Progressive stranglehold, aiming to restore a balance that honors the decentralized vision of America’s founders...

• SEGMENT 2: Corner Of The Bar: A Discussion with an Everyday American

• SEGMENT 3: Expanding Republican Majorities In 2026 Is Critical For The Anti-Federalist Agenda


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/a-house-of-climate-cards-built-on


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawoketrump policiesstate sovereigntymid-term electionsneomarxismadministrative statedecentralized powertrump legacyanti-federalismprogressive overreachconstitutional rootsmaga agendarollback progressivismfederalist vs antifederalist
