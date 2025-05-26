Big Announcement, Money & Power, “Gun Control”, Belichick’s Chick, “Conclave”, timpool, Sam Tri-pol

SR 2025-05-24 Big Announcement

Topic list:

* SURPRISE! NO SOUND. OBS swapped out my mic for no reason...again.

* Johnny’s revelation and big announcement.

* All money and power leans far, hard Left.

* A top priority for the hard, far Left is to disarm the last remaining protected peoples.

* Hunting humans depicted in movies.

* The Jesuit (Anglican) Grift.

* What do Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Vince Lombardi have in common? Don’t ask Ryan Long or Danny Polishchuk.

* What is the “BIG TWIST” of “Conclave”? Don’t ask Ryan Long or Danny Polishchuk what it actually meant.

* “Fittestflatearther2.0” has the goods on Sam Tri-pol-AAA...NO, REALLY!!!

* Why would timpool meet Bennie Netanyahu? Don’t ask Ryan Long or Danny Polishchuk.

* Adam Crazz says “Jim West” says water is bad for women.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5