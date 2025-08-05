BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Temporary accommodation for NATO soldiers bits the dust in Nikolayev!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
203 views • 1 month ago

Footage circulating online on August 3, showed extensive fires on targets in Nikolaev a consequence of Khinzal cruise missile fired during an strike at 10:00 PM by the Russian Aerospace and Missile Forces at night operation on August 2, 2025. According to preliminary information, the missile struck a "location" of mercenaries for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a residential area on the outskirts of Nikolaev, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported. Ukrainian monitoring channels further reported that Russian Tu-22M3 bomber fired Khinzal missiles at targets in Nikolaev. Following the missile strike, extensive fires broke out in the city, with certain locations completely destroyed. The explosion caused a power outage in Nikolaev, including in Kherson region. At the same time, the takeoff of Tu-22M3 strategic bomber from Engels airbase was reported.

Meanwhile, reports from Turkish sources stated that the attack targeted temporary accommodation for NATO soldiers from Europe. The facility housed French mercenaries and instructors, and the attack is suspected to have caused foreign casualties. Local residents reported several ambulances arriving at the scene. However, this is pending further information and official confirmation from the authorities. In total, since March 2022, approximately 50,000 foreign mercenaries serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been killed in combat. Many are Americans, British, Germans, French, and most notably thousands of Poles. This means the war in Ukraine is a global war!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
nikolayevnato soldierstemporary accommodationfrench mercs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy