Power Blackout Alert (2025 Polar Vortex Extremes)
589 views • 6 months ago

With extreme polar vortex cold about to sweep the USA, first will be the ice storms through the Midwest wind farms and electric lines, followed quickly by record arctic cold that will create incredibly still air called a “wind drought” that will take wind farm generation to zero over a wide swath of the Midwest. Then snows blanket the SE USA and cover solar farms further reducing electrical production while electric demand will set new records. Where the electric grid break first?


foodagriculturesolutionsdavid dubynegrowing foodnew eraadapt 2030food priceswhat will happen in 2025economic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclesred spriteswheat prices 2025why are wheat prices going upaksum kingdom africaaxsum kingdompowerful kingdoms of africaafrican megaliths
