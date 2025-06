BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1019 THE BIBLICAL MEANING OF SACRIFICE OF THANKS

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1019 they say no more sacrifices, the biblical meaning of sacrifice of thanks

Bible: Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:32-35 this generation will pass away until.

SYNOPSIS: If someone were to pay all your debt off, would you not thank them openly, loudly and publicly? People really need to read their bibles with open eyes. The body says there is no more need for sacrifices, is that true? What is a thanks offering or sacrifice? Psa 50:14 Offer thanksgiving as your sacrifice to God, pay your vows to the Most High. Should this sacrifice still be done today?

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:32-35 this generation will pass away until. Psalm 100:1-5 Enter his gates with thanksgiving. Sh’mot (Ex) 20:1-6 I, YEHOVAH your God, am a jealous God. Luke 7:40-48 your large debt is paid, give thanks. Psalm 50:12-15 offer what.

