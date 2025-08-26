God is not a GOD of confusion!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #68; Finishing our look into Psalms 25, we also will note Psalms 119, showing us confusion for the Christians comes from our own arrogance. Those who refuse to grow into maturity by being in the word habitually will be left to self-induced misery. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!