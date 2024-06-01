🚨📌 Brooklyn, New York | Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have stormed into the Brooklyn Museum, breaking through barricades, pushing staff out and occupying the building.





Currently, an estimated 500-700 or possibly more pro-Palestine protesters have stormed into the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York. They broke through barricades, climbed over walls, pushed employees and security guards out of the way, forced their way into the building, dropped banners from the roof, and occupied space inside the museum.





Numerous arrests have been made outside the Brooklyn Museum, while protesters inside the building are setting up encampments. This situation is still developing.





First video is from @ScooterCasterNY

