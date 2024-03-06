BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prepper News - 6th March 2024: USA Backtracks | Iranian Plot Uncovered
Geordie Prepper
Geordie Prepper
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
30 views • 03/06/2024

Links and times for the articles featured:


00:00 - 00:08 - Intro

00:09 - 02:58 - 1-No Troops, Just Support - https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/03/5/7445144/

02:59 - 04:59 - 2-Iranian Plot Uncovered - https://people.com/fbi-searching-alleged-iranian-assassin-targeting-trump-era-officials-8603953

05:00 - 06:36 - 3-US-South Korea Collaboration - https://www.airandspaceforces.com/f-35s-f-16s-large-scale-us-korea-exercise/

06:37 - 08:53 - 4-Shortage of Gunpowder - https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/world/archives/2024/03/03/2003814393?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral

08:54 - 11:39 - 5-EU Defense Package - https://uk.news.yahoo.com/eu-unveils-1-5-billion-170002044.html

11:40 - 12:05 - Outro


Music: bensound-epic


Be safe and be prepared

Geordie Prepper

--------------------------

SOCIAL LINKS

--------------------------

Linktree with all links - https://linktr.ee/geordieprepper

Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper

Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper

MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper

Odyssee - https://odysee.com/@geordieprepper:b?r=6Fi4dYj3KdyypSqiyVUbDknzDCLQivFR

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/geordiepreppergb

--------------------------

AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*

If you wish to support my channel, by supporting yourself, bookmark the following links when online shopping:

Amazon Affiliate Link - https://amzn.to/2CLBScx

Mira Safety Affiliate Link - https://bit.ly/47A1JBY

Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/

Rumble Referral Link - https://rumble.com/register/geordiepreppergb/

--------------------------

SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY

If you wish to support my channel:

Buy me a Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/geordieprepper

StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip

--------------------------

Disclaimers:

1.All articles featured retain their rights of their owner, the opinions and accuracy of the articles is the responsibility of the owner(s). Geordie Prepper can not be held responsible for their accuracy or validity, they are broadcasted for information and entertainment purposes only. Displaying any articles does not imply any association with, nor endorsement by or of, the publisher(s) of the article(s).

2.Any opinions made are those of Geordie Prepper.

3.Some artwork is co-created with online image creation tools which allow for commercial use. These creations are Copyright of Geordie Prepper.

*.As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases

Keywords
dailynewsglobaltrendsworldfocus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy