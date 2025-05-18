BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 5/18/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
27 followers
0
42 views • 4 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!

This week: It seems that the United States and Israel are at a crossroads--Rumor has it AIPAC has been shut out of the administration. Have you heard Ye's new song Heil Hitler? We'll get into it. Tim Pool and his guests had a very enlightening and educational conversation about due process. James Comey is begging for attention, but I don't think he's gonna like it. We'll talk about Trump's approval rating in the Top Stories and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


James Li - Trump's Beautiful Big New Airplane

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1921758759501627877


Victor Davis Hanson: The ‘Egregious’ Pollsters’ Bias Against Trump, Explained

https://x.com/DailySignal/status/1920222025349804432


Heads up for a False Flag in the future that involves Trump and Air Force One.

https://x.com/Shepfortheking/status/1922000410241298495


Greg Reese - The Atrocious Conviction of Reiner Fuëllmich https://x.com/gregreese/status/1923084804385288568


COVID Vaccines May Reduce Women’s Lifelong Egg Supply, Rat Study Suggests

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-reduce-womens-lifelong-egg-supply-rat-study/


Sobbing Kim Kardashian flaunts $7M in jewelry at Paris gem heist trial — and has stunning words for robber

https://nypost.com/2025/05/13/world-news/kim-kardashian-appears-in-court-to-testify-against-alleged-tormenters/


Kim Kardashian robber now claims he ‘regrets’ violent heist — despite writing book titled ‘I Robbed Kim Kardashian’

https://nypost.com/2025/04/29/world-news/kim-kardashian-robber-yunice-abbas-claims-he-regrets-violent-heist/


NYC psychoanalyst calls whiteness incurable ‘parasitic like condition’

https://nypost.com/2021/06/10/psychoanalyst-calls-whiteness-incurable-parasitic-like-condition/


Lethal Shooter - In the Dominican Republic making BASKETBALL HISTORY

https://x.com/LethalShooter__/status/1906067149636108718


Peter St.. Onge - Inflation hits a 4-year low.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1922977763452977267


You’re doing Kegels wrong — use this pelvic floor expert’s ‘elevator’ method

https://nypost.com/2025/05/13/health/youre-doing-kegels-wrong-use-experts-elevator-method/

trumpcomedyvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyteslawhonetanyahuelon muskgazarfkanon
