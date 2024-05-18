Finally... the Truth about What Happened on J6! - Chris Burgard

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx









Director Chris Burgard, lives in Texas and is an award-winning filmmaker, who made his 1986 Hollywood debut as Matthew Broderick's dance double in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." He quickly landed recurring guest roles on the popular 90's shows, "Growing Pains" and "Tour of Duty", and then appeared in numerous television and movie roles over the next several decades.









He directed the prescient films "Border" which screened for Congress in 2007, and "Death County and the River of Broken Dreams" that screened for Congress, in 2023. In 2021 he also directed Capitol Punishment: Everything They Told You About 16 Was A Lie, for which, he did not earn an Oscar, but did end up being investigated by the FBI as a national security threat to the United States of America after a big tip was called into the National Threat Operations Center.









For over three years the Federal Government has waged a War On Truth. Now the truth fights back. Who really died on J6 and why is the Federal Government lying about it to this day? Who orchestrated and benefited by breaching the Capitol Building? Was J6 created to simply steal an election or was it the excuse for a larger war on America?









The War On Truth takes us inside the reality of average Americans whose lives are being destroyed by the Deep State. The US Federal Government has weaponize





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: b0bfac90ec351283







