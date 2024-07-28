BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 7/28/2024
DFlirt
26 followers
56 views • 9 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Fam, this is the messiest assassination attempt I have ever heard of and now it seems there were at least two shooters. A lot of democratic money is coming through Act Blue which turns out is likely another money laundering operation. And I'll bet you had no idea how woke Harley Davidson was these days but I'll show you. Then I got your headlines, followed by some X Files and I have a few more Top Stories on deck. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun Stuff.


DARPA Is Hacking the Peripheral Nervous System to Train American Spies


https://www.inverse.com/article/12943-darpa-s-hacking-the-peripheral-nervous-system-to-train-american-spies


Transhuman Artificial Intelligence Coming to a Hive Mind Near You


https://www.winterwatch.net/2024/07/transhuman-artificial-intelligence-coming-to-a-hive-mind-near-you/


Evidence Elon Musk’s Neuralink is just short for ‘Graphene in the Membrane ‘ and more


https://silview.media/2023/09/02/evidence-musks-neuralink-is-just-short-for-graphene-in-the-membrane-and-more/


Elon Musk ‘comfortable’ putting Neuralink chip into one of his kids


https://nypost.com/2022/12/02/elon-musk-comfortable-putting-neuralink-chip-into-his-kids/


Harley Davidson


https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1815754041214845145


learn to speak the language of the left


https://karlyn.substack.com/p/four-hour-on-demand-class-available


.com/robbystarbuck/status/1815754041214845145


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumpcomedyrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicmotorcyclewarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharrisangelsharleyblueact blue
