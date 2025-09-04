Mike Benz, Porny Daniels, Jap Atrocities, Lesbo Lap Dogg, Crackers Barrell, Catholic Indian-ettes, Focus on the Jesuits

SR 2025-09-02 #215

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #215: 02 September 2025

Topic list:

* Simon Says...State Department Mike Benz in the Church of the Gesu and asking questions...

* Nicholas De Santo has Johnny look up how Trump won’t “enforce” the “non-disclosure” signed by Porny Daniels.

* The shocking depravity of Jap war atrocities.

* One of Japan’s Prime Ministers during World War II was a war criminal. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.

* Abdelbaset Ali Mohamed al-Megrahi and Pan Am 103. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.

* The “President of the United States” has told Johnny’s merch partner to “CEASE AND DESIST”.

* Calvin Cordazar Broadus, Junior, didn’t know how to explain the Diz-She Lesbo “mothers” in the newest “Buz Lightyear” movie.

* During Vietnam, Sidewinder missiles had a 15% hit rate.

* “Woke CEO-ette” of Crackers Barrel IS DONE...not.

* Uncharted THE MOVIE

* The blondes of Guy Fawkes News say “DEPORTATIONS ARE WORKING!”...not.

* ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING...THIS TIME IN A CATHOLIC CHURCH!!!

* Tampon Tim’s Catholic Indian Lieutenant Governor-ette, “Peggy” Flanagan.

* This far-Left black Jihadi is Tampon Tim’s top cop—SHOCKER. Guess what his roots are.

* Shabbos Goy Floyd Olson and the “Minnesota Democrat Farmer Labor Party”.

* Did “family-focused” James Dobson, Tony The Slasher Perkins and Jerry Falwell all preach in a Jesuit church?!

* Herbert Hoover Lust No. 1 and No. 2 — BACK-BACK-BACK-BACK-BACK!

* Will Smith accused of padding his WHITE-WHITE-WHITE-WHITE audience with “AI” fluff.

_____________________

