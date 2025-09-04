Mike Benz, Porny Daniels, Jap Atrocities, Lesbo Lap Dogg, Crackers Barrell, Catholic Indian-ettes, Focus on the Jesuits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-09-02 #215
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #215: 02 September 2025
Topic list:
* Simon Says...State Department Mike Benz in the Church of the Gesu and asking questions...
* Nicholas De Santo has Johnny look up how Trump won’t “enforce” the “non-disclosure” signed by Porny Daniels.
* The shocking depravity of Jap war atrocities.
* One of Japan’s Prime Ministers during World War II was a war criminal. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.
* Abdelbaset Ali Mohamed al-Megrahi and Pan Am 103. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.
* The “President of the United States” has told Johnny’s merch partner to “CEASE AND DESIST”.
* Calvin Cordazar Broadus, Junior, didn’t know how to explain the Diz-She Lesbo “mothers” in the newest “Buz Lightyear” movie.
* During Vietnam, Sidewinder missiles had a 15% hit rate.
* “Woke CEO-ette” of Crackers Barrel IS DONE...not.
* Uncharted THE MOVIE
* The blondes of Guy Fawkes News say “DEPORTATIONS ARE WORKING!”...not.
* ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING...THIS TIME IN A CATHOLIC CHURCH!!!
* Tampon Tim’s Catholic Indian Lieutenant Governor-ette, “Peggy” Flanagan.
* This far-Left black Jihadi is Tampon Tim’s top cop—SHOCKER. Guess what his roots are.
* Shabbos Goy Floyd Olson and the “Minnesota Democrat Farmer Labor Party”.
* Did “family-focused” James Dobson, Tony The Slasher Perkins and Jerry Falwell all preach in a Jesuit church?!
* Herbert Hoover Lust No. 1 and No. 2 — BACK-BACK-BACK-BACK-BACK!
* Will Smith accused of padding his WHITE-WHITE-WHITE-WHITE audience with “AI” fluff.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5