▪️Russian troops continue to strike enemy targets in the rear and frontline areas. In Kharkiv, the NSC IECVM building, where the AFU units were located, was hit.



▪️In Odesa, the target was the HQ of the operational command "South" — several officers were eliminated, including the head of the department of the communications center. Several more strikes took place at the warehouse of the logistics company Nova Poshta, as well as at the workshop of the Telekart-Prylad plant.



▪️In the occupied part of the DPR, the railway infrastructure in Pokrovsk was hit. A high-voltage substation in Pavlohrad was also hit, which caused the city to be temporarily de-energized.



▪️Ukrainian units, in turn, attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Russia. Drones damaged several railroad substations, which led to temporary power outages and the delay of several trains.



▪️In addition, the enemy again attacked the Ryazan oil refinery with drones. A fire broke out at the facility, which was quickly eliminated.



▪️AFU also launched ATACMS missiles at facilities in Crimea several times. The targets of the raid were the airfields in Dzhankoi and Hvardiis'ke.



▪️In the special military operation zone, Russian troops continue to develop success in several sectors of the front. In North Ukrainian direction, the enemy is strengthening defensive lines and also training personnel at training grounds.



▪️In Slobozhanske direction, Russian troops launched rocket, artillery and air strikes against targets in the border area. On the outskirts of Ostroverkhivka, two X-35U missiles destroyed a control point from the IRIS-T air defence system.



Source @rybar





