The Good Samaritan & COVID-19

August 2nd, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle discusses the story of the Good Samaritan and how it relates to COVID-19. The CDC does not care about the public and is one of the most corrupt organizations to date. Because of corruption in the media and medical practices, people's lives are in danger. Pastor Dean shows how doctors promoting hydroxychloroquine have been silenced and shares testimonies of people who have recovered from COVID.