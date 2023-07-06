The Gospel Purpose of Reading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Brenda MacMenamin shares the FACE publication, "The Noah Plan Reading Curriculum Guide" which teaches "the instruction and means of teaching children to read using the Bible."
https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/reading-guide
"To be instructed by the Holy Spirit is the highest and only permanent means of learning and gaining knowledge. ~Dr. Carole Adams
"The first principle states that reading the Bible prepares a Biblical character in children." ~Martha Barnes Shirley