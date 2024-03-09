BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dog Cries & Looks Around For Owner Everyday Without Knowing Her Death | Animal in Crisis EP134
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
36 views • 03/09/2024

Kritter Klub


Apr 16, 2020


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


A poor bony dog with limping legs is wandering around a town with shedding tears. Everyone knew the dog as a stray dog or an abandoned dog. But surprisingly, he had a kind owner and warm house as well.. Then what happened to this dog?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVT7XGJGogM

Keywords
olddogcrieskritter klubanimal in crisisdead ownerlooks for owner
