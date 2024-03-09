Dog Cries & Looks Around For Owner Everyday Without Knowing Her Death | Animal in Crisis EP134

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Apr 16, 2020
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
A poor bony dog with limping legs is wandering around a town with shedding tears. Everyone knew the dog as a stray dog or an abandoned dog. But surprisingly, he had a kind owner and warm house as well.. Then what happened to this dog?
#KritterKlub
Subscribe: goo.gl/dGz4TU
Get social with Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
More videos about ‘Animal in crisis’: • Animal in Crisis
Kritter Klub- Club for Critter Lovers
Looking for some critter stories? You are at the right place! We're Korean animal lovers who have been filming critter stories from 2001 until now. That’s where the “K” comes from! Join the club by subscribing to our channel, and enjoy two new videos posted daily!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVT7XGJGogM