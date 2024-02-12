Original Purpose of Creatures, Getting All the Answers from God, My Blocking Emotions, Afraid to Be Wrong, Embarrassed and Ashamed, One With God and Myself, Trusting Your Feelings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Original:
20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P1
Cut:
13m06s - 25m37s
Website:
“START TRUSTING YOUR FEELINGS. EVERYTIME I GET TO THE POINT I WANT TO THINK ABOUT IT, THERE’S AN EMOTIONAL REASON WHY YOU WANT TO THINK ABOUT IT.”
@ 24m51s
“THERE’S EMOTIONAL REASON FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO. EVERYTHING.”
@ 25m31s