EPOCH TV Over the Target | Is the Tide Turning Against Climate Agenda Fanatics?

EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith
Is the Tide Turning Against Climate Agenda Fanatics?
No one is against clean air and clean water—certainly not here in America, where we have a long history of conservationism. But the climate agenda isn’t about protecting the environment, never mind humans and animals.
It’s a dystopian movement led by elected officials from the White House to Congress who are pushing irrational ideas that make them look nuts. Now Americans are starting to fight back—no to no more fossil fuels, no to no more farming, and definitely no to eating insects.
In this high-spirited episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explore why the tide is turning against climate agenda fanatics.
https://rumble.com/v2r5pys-is-the-tide-turning-against-climate-agenda-fanatics.html