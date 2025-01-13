Los Angeles FIRE IS JUDGMENT, and MORE IS COMING

I know I will be hated especially in this video and on. These are judgments that are starting to fall and as a fall the true overcomers will be called the enemies. All these victims are the fire will be mad at us because we are praying the judgments down on their heads. Just as they will hate the two witnesses who are bringing down judgments and revelation 11 as often as they will. They will be called the bad guys but in reality it's all the sinners of the world who refuse to repent as in California. It is people's sins that has allowed the Los Angeles fires to come up on them. The father is not with them. If he was with them the fire wouldn't have done would it did. That is common sense. The rest of America is about to start burning and be destroyed by natural disasters tornadoes and whatever else we can throw in there. America the Babylon is going to fall for sure. I say it like it is. I have had enough of this evil country. And I pray for its destruction and for all those who will repent to come out and escape out of the midst of America the Babylon to go back to the Middle East in a second exodus.





Official news report of the LA fire:

This only shows the after effects and if you will see there is absolutely no repentance whatsoever





https://youtu.be/hBPkRIAoers?si=BBlyy0NlW5lnql54