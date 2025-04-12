BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MONICA LEWINSKY 🖼 PORTRAIT OF COINTELPRO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
95 views • 5 months ago

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/monica-lewinsky-portrait-of-cointelpro


Monica Samille Lewinsky (born July 23, 1973) is an American activist. Lewinsky became internationally known in the late 1990s after U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to having had an affair with her during her days as a White House intern between 1995 and 1997. The affair and its repercussions (which included Clinton's impeachment) became known as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.


Following the scandal, Lewinsky engaged in a variety of ventures that included designing a line of handbags under her name, serving as an advertising spokesperson for a diet plan, and working as a television personality. She obtained a master's degree in psychology from the London School of Economics in 2006. In 2014, Lewinsky began speaking out as an activist against cyberbullying.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monica_Lewinsky


Linda Rose Tripp (née Carotenuto; November 24, 1949 – April 8, 2020) was an American civil servant who played a prominent role in the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal of 1998. Tripp's action in illegally and secretly recording Monica Lewinsky's confidential phone calls about her relationship with President Bill Clinton caused a sensation with their links to the earlier Clinton v. Jones lawsuit and with the disclosing of intimate details. Tripp maintained that her motives were purely patriotic, and she avoided a wiretap charge by agreeing to hand over the tapes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linda_Tripp


Bernard William Nussbaum (March 23, 1937 – March 13, 2022) was an American attorney, best known for having served as White House Counsel under President Bill Clinton. Bernard Nussbaum, the first child of Jewish immigrants from Poland, was born in New York City on March 23, 1937. His father and mother originally worked in garment factories. His father was later employed by the labor union that represented garment workers, the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union (ILGWU). Nussbaum grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, home at the time to many immigrant families from Eastern Europe.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernard_Nussbaum


Paula Corbin Jones (born Paula Rosalee Corbin; September 17, 1966) is an American civil servant. A former Arkansas state employee, Jones sued United States President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment in 1994. In the initial lawsuit, Jones cited Clinton for sexual harassment at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 8, 1991.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paula_Jones


Beverly Hills High School alumni:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Beverly_Hills_High_School_alumni


The Juxtaposition1 Channel at Substack:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/


Source: https://odysee.com/@Juxtaposition1:0/Lewinsky-Scandal-and-Legal-Connections:c


Thumbnail: https://www.express.co.uk/news/history/1672442/bill-clinton-video-testimony-monica-lewinsky-affair


AltCastTV thumbnail: https://tenor.com/search/monica-lewinsky-gifs

Keywords
israelhillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigcointelpromonica lewinskyblackmailfifth columnhoneypotwiretapswilliam jefferson slick willy clintondefinition of the word is
